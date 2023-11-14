Ghanaian duo Mary Amponsah and Comfort Yeboah vie for 2023 CAF Women's Young Player of the Year award

Ghanaian talents Mary Amponsah and Comfort Yeboah stand out in the final shortlist for the 2023 CAF Women's Young Player of the Year award.

The duo showcased their prowess with Ampem Darkoa Ladies, claiming domestic titles and securing a spot in the WAFU B Women’s Champions League.

Amponsah's exceptional goal-scoring skills earned her accolades at the 2023 WAFU Zone B Women's Champions League qualifiers.

She was named the best player of the tournament as well as the top scorer.

Yeboah's stellar performance led to her debut call-up to Ghana's senior women’s national team.

The duo have also been instrumental for Ampem Darkoa in the CAF Women's Champions League, where they face SC Casablanca in the semi-finals.

The competition includes Nigerian contenders Esther Ajakaye, Deborah Abiodun, and Oluwatosin Demehin, along with other talented players from across the continent.

The 2023 CAF Awards will take place in the Moroccan city of Marrakech on December 11, 2023.

Below is the nominees: