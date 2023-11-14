GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 14 November 2023
Ghanaian duo Mary Amponsah and Comfort Yeboah vie for 2023 CAF Women's Young Player of the Year award
Comfort Yeboah celebrates goal with teammates during the 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League finals ASFAR v Ampem Darkoa held at Laurent Pokou Stadium in San Pedro, Ivory Coast on 06 November 2023 ©Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix

Ghanaian talents Mary Amponsah and Comfort Yeboah stand out in the final shortlist for the 2023 CAF Women's Young Player of the Year award.

The duo showcased their prowess with Ampem Darkoa Ladies, claiming domestic titles and securing a spot in the WAFU B Women’s Champions League.

Amponsah's exceptional goal-scoring skills earned her accolades at the 2023 WAFU Zone B Women's Champions League qualifiers.

She was named the best player of the tournament as well as the top scorer.

Yeboah's stellar performance led to her debut call-up to Ghana's senior women’s national team.

The duo have also been instrumental for Ampem Darkoa in the CAF Women's Champions League, where they face SC Casablanca in the semi-finals.

The competition includes Nigerian contenders Esther Ajakaye, Deborah Abiodun, and Oluwatosin Demehin, along with other talented players from across the continent.

The 2023 CAF Awards will take place in the Moroccan city of Marrakech on December 11, 2023.

Below is the nominees:

