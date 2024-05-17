Ghanaian duo Michael Baidoo and Abdulai Named in Allsvenskan Team of the Week 

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo and striker Jalal Abdulai have earned spots in Sofascore's Team of the Week following their exceptional performances in Elfsborg's emphatic 6-1 victory over AIK in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Wednesday evening.

Baidoo and Abdulai were instrumental in the dominant win at BorÃ¥s Arena, showcasing their skills with a goal each and an assist from Baidoo, and a brace from Abdulai.

Baidoo opened the scoring in the 51st minute with a brilliant right-footed shot from a difficult angle, setting the tone for Elfsborg’s commanding performance. He further demonstrated his playmaking ability by setting up Abdulai’s first goal just six minutes into the match.

Abdulai's impact was immediate and significant, netting his first goal with a left-footed shot in the 6th minute and adding another with a header in the 18th minute, both assisted by his teammates, which solidified Elfsborg’s early dominance.

Despite AIK having more possession and shots, Elfsborg's clinical finishing, highlighted by Ahmed Qasem’s header just before halftime and his penalty conversion in the final moments, sealed the victory.

This resounding win extends Elfsborg's head-to-head record over AIK to eight victories. Baidoo and Abdulai have been standout performers in the 2024 Swedish Allsvenskan, with Baidoo accumulating three goals and two assists in eight appearances and Abdulai scoring twice in the same number of games.

Their inclusion in Sofascore’s Team of the Week reflects their pivotal roles in Elfsborg’s successful campaign.

Team of the Week: