Ghanaian duo Mohammed Kudus and Joseph Anang join West Ham teammates for 2023/24 group photo

Mohammed Kudus and Joseph Anang joined the rest of their West Ham United teammates for the 2023/24 group photo at the London Olympic Stadium.

The Ghanaian duo were also joined by the technical team led by manager David Moyes.

Kudus, who signed for the Hammers in the summer transfer window, was spotted in the front row while Anang and his colleague goalkeepers lined up at the back row.

Both Ghanaian players are expected to play an important role at the club this season, especially summer signing Kudus.

West Ham United 2023/24. ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/Z9WsQaE1iI — West Ham United (@WestHam) October 3, 2023

The 23-year-old joined the London club in the summer transfer window from Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam and has already made his mark for the team in the ongoing campaign.

Kudus has scored two goals in the Europa League and he is part of the team travelling to Germany to face Freiburg in the same competition.

The Black Stars midfielder is yet to start a Premier League game despite impressing from the bench in the games against Sheffield and Liverpool.

Anang has not made an appearance for the club in the new season.