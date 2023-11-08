GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Ghanaian duo Naeem Mohammed and Joseph Baffoe make Allsvenskan Team of the Week

Published on: 08 November 2023
Ghanaian duo Naeem Mohammed and Joseph Baffoe make Allsvenskan Team of the Week

Two Ghanaian players have secured well-deserved spots in the Allsvenskan Team of the Week following their outstanding performances for Halmstads BK over the weekend.

Naem, the 26-year-old Ghanaian forward, was the star of the show, netting a remarkable brace in his team's resounding 3-0 victory against Kalmar FF on Sunday. With this impressive display, Naem has now scored seven goals in 25 matches this campaign for the Blue and Black outfit, proving himself as a crucial asset for the team.

Joining him in the spotlight is Baffoe, another Ghanaian talent, who played an instrumental role in his team's triumphant weekend. Baffoe, with 20 appearances this season for Halmstads BK, has been a consistent and valuable contributor to the squad's success.

The impressive performance of these two Ghanaian players has not only earned them recognition in the Allsvenskan Team of the Week but also underlines their significant contributions to Halmstads BK's season.

The duo's performances have helped lift the team to the 11th position with 35 points after 29 games in the ongoing season.

Below is the Team of the Week

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more