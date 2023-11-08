Ghanaian duo Naeem Mohammed and Joseph Baffoe make Allsvenskan Team of the Week

Two Ghanaian players have secured well-deserved spots in the Allsvenskan Team of the Week following their outstanding performances for Halmstads BK over the weekend.

Naem, the 26-year-old Ghanaian forward, was the star of the show, netting a remarkable brace in his team's resounding 3-0 victory against Kalmar FF on Sunday. With this impressive display, Naem has now scored seven goals in 25 matches this campaign for the Blue and Black outfit, proving himself as a crucial asset for the team.

Joining him in the spotlight is Baffoe, another Ghanaian talent, who played an instrumental role in his team's triumphant weekend. Baffoe, with 20 appearances this season for Halmstads BK, has been a consistent and valuable contributor to the squad's success.

The impressive performance of these two Ghanaian players has not only earned them recognition in the Allsvenskan Team of the Week but also underlines their significant contributions to Halmstads BK's season.

The duo's performances have helped lift the team to the 11th position with 35 points after 29 games in the ongoing season.

Below is the Team of the Week