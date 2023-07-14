Ghanaian duo named among the fastest players in EA Sports FC 2024 Video Game

As fans eagerly await the release of EA Sports FC 2024, speculations and discussions surrounding player ratings have been circulating within the gaming community. Pace, a key attribute in the football video game series, often dictates the meta and gameplay dynamics. While official ratings for the upcoming game have not yet been revealed, there are expectations for some familiar names to dominate the pace department.

Leading the pack is French superstar Kylian Mbappe, known for his lightning-fast speed.

In FIFA 23, Mbappe boasts an impressive base card with a Pace rating of 97. Given his exceptional performances for PSG, it is highly likely that he will maintain his position as one of the fastest players in the game.

Another player to watch out for is Adama Traore. Although currently a free agent, Traore's incredible Pace rating of 96 in FIFA 23 made him a force to be reckoned with. While last season may not have been as fruitful for him, fans anticipate a potential boost to his Pace ratings in EA Sports FC 2024.

Vinicius Jr., the young Brazilian talent from Real Madrid, could also see an increase in his Pace ratings. As a key figure in Real Madrid's attacking lineup, Vinicius Jr. has proven his agility and dribbling skills, making him a potential threat in the upcoming game.

The list of speedsters extends beyond the attacking positions, with defenders like Theo Hernandez and Alphonso Davies making their mark. Known for their attacking prowess from the fullback positions, both Hernandez and Davies possess remarkable pace that could prove valuable in EA Sports FC 2024 if the gameplay meta retains similar characteristics to previous editions.

While the official ratings for EA Sports FC 2024 are yet to be unveiled, the anticipation for the game's release continues to build. Fans of the franchise and football enthusiasts alike are eager to see how their favorite players, including Ghanaian duo Inaki Williams (Atletico Bilbao) and Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), will fare in terms of pace and overall ratings in this exciting new edition of the game.

As the countdown to the release date continues, players can expect thrilling gameplay with lightning-fast action on the virtual pitch.

Players with the most pace in the yet to be released EA Sports FC 2024:

Kylian Mbappe- PSG Adama Traore - Free Agent Daniel James- Leeds Vinicius Jr.- Real Madrid Gerrit Holtmann - VFL Bochum Sherlardo Becker- Union Berlin Inaki Williams- Athletic Bilbao Kevin Schade- Brentford Ismaila Sarr- Watford Alex Bangura- SC Cambuur Alphonso Davies- Bayern Munich Jeremiah St. Juste - Sporting Jeremie Frimpong - Bayer Leverkusen Sebastian Villa - Boca Juniors Theo Hernandez - AC Milan