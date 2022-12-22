GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 22 December 2022
Ghanaian duo Nana Ampomah and Kwadwo Baah to leave Fortuna Dusseldorf

Ghanaian duo Nana Ampomah and Kwadwo Baah are set to leave German club Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Ampomah has fallen out of favour at the club and has yet to play for the first team this season after recovering from a long-term injury.

The midfielder was once coveted by several European clubs, but his career has stagnated, with Dusseldorf content to let him go.

He picked up the serious injury while on loan to Royal Antwerp in Belgium for two seasons, and hasn’t made any progress.

Meanwhile, Baah is on loan from English club Watford but has failed to impress, with Dusseldorf ready to terminate the loan agreement.

Baah, 19, has played just three matches for Dusseldorf this season.

