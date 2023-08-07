Ghanaian duo Nuamah and Osman shine as FC Nordsjaelland triumph over Brøndby IF

Ghanaian talents Ernest Nuamah and Ibrahim Osman exhibited an impressive performance for FC Nordsjaelland as they secured a convincing 3-1 victory against Brøndby IF in the Danish Superlig on Sunday.

Starting the game with determination, Nuamah and Osman played pivotal roles in Nordsjaelland's success at the Right to Dream Park during the Week 3 fixture. Nuamah showcased his skill and endurance, contributing significantly for 87 minutes, while Osman's dynamic presence on the field was impactful for 66 minutes.

After a first-half goal by Nicolai Vallys granted Brøndby IF an initial lead, FC Nordsjaelland showcased resilience and determination in the second half. Marcus Ingvartsen's goal, facilitated by Osman's pass, levelled the score, setting the stage for an inspiring comeback.

Nuamah continued to demonstrate his explosive form, finding the back of the net to put FC Nordsjaelland ahead. The dynamic performance of the Ghanaian pair was further exemplified as Nuamah assisted Danish international Martin Frese in securing the team's victory with a goal in the 80th minute.

Nuamah's exceptional season performance continues to capture attention, with his contributions extending beyond this match. With a remarkable four goals and an assist in just three games, the 19-year-old is making a significant impact for FC Nordsjaelland, who are aspiring to clinch the league title this campaign.

Meanwhile, Osman, 18, has one goal and two assists in three games, marking an impressive start to the campaign for him as well.