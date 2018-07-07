Ghanaian duo Osae, Opoku score as Penn FC pip Bethlehem Steel in American USL

Ghanaian duo Isaac Osae and Frederick Yamoah registered their names on the scoresheet for Penn FC in their 3-2 victory over Bethlehem Steel FC in the American United Soccer League.

Penn FC extended its unbeaten streak to six matches while picking up its fourth win in that stretch with a 3-2 win against interstate rival Bethlehem Steel FC.

Penn FC welcomed Bethlehem Steel to the FNB Field with the hope of extending their six-match unbeaten streak, but their dream suffered a blip as Fabian Herbers put the visitors ahead in the 17th minute with a fantastic strike.

Bethlehem Steel's lead did not last as Frederick Opoku restored parity three minutes later after he buried a rebound into the roof of the net.

The hosts shot into the lead five minutes later courtesy Lucky Mkosana - the in-form forward reacted first before heading home a rebound for his sixth goal in four matches.

Isaac Osae gave Penn FC the cushioning in the 55th minute after he took a touch into the box and powered his finish into the top corner at the near post.

The visitors reduced the deficit in the 82nd minute through Fabian Herbers' artful penalty as the game ended 3-2 in favour of Penn FC.

Opoku enjoyed full throttle of action while Osea was replaced in the 64th minute.

Meanwhile, Prince Baffoe warmed the bench for the victors.