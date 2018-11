Ghanaian duo Thomas Partey and Inaki Williams have been named among the top XI performers in the La Liga over the weekend.

Partey, who plays for Atletico Madrid and his compatriot from Athletic Club stole the show during the derby on Saturday.

Ghanaian midfielder Partey scored a golazo for the side in their 3-2 win over Athletic Club with Inaki Williams grabbing a sensational brace.

The performance of the Ghana international duo have put them among the top XI performers for week-12.