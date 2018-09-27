Ghanaian duo Patrick Kpozo and Frank Arhin star as Östersund thrash IF Brommapojka in Sweden

Ghanaian youngsters Patrick Kpozo and Frank Arhin were in fantastic form as Östersund FK defeated IF Brommapojka in the Swedish top flight league.

The pair played important roles as Östersund FK added another victory to their recent run of form with a 3-1 win over IF Brommapojka.

Swedish striker Dino Islamovic bagged a hat-trick on the night for the home side with Philip Hellquist grabbing a consolation for Brommapojka.

Islamovic score the first of his treble in the 18th minute before adding his second four minutes after the break. The Swede completed his hat-trick with a phenomenal strike in the 58th minute.

Former Inter Allies left back Patrick Kpozo lasted the entire duration after another excellent performance. Meanwhile, compatriot Frank Arhin was replaced in the 76th minute by Ronald Mukiibi.

Samuel Mensah was an unused substitute despite scoring the winner over the weekend for Östersund FK against IK Sirius.

