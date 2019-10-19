Ghanaian duo prepare to face Real Madrid

Ghanaian duo Iddrisu Baba and Lumor Agbenyenu will be available for selection as Real Madrid travel to Son Moix to face Mallorca.

The two players have been preparing ahead of the game with fellow compatriot Baba Rahman ruled out of the game due to injury.

Iddrisu Baba is likely to start ahead of Lumor in Saturday’s game.

Iddrisu performances for Mallorca this season has been remarkable as he has featured in all the league games for the team this season.

Lumor has struggled to replicate his form and has been benched with his position taken over by Fran Gamez at the left-back.

The Ghanaian trio will be hoping to get a win over Real Madrid who have been beleaguered by injuries with Toni Kroos and Nacho ruled out of the game.