Ghanaian duo Razak Abalora and Patrick Kpozo win Moldovan league with Sheriff Tiraspol

Published on: 21 May 2023
Goalkeeper Razak Abalora and defender Patrick Kpozo have won the Moldovan topflight league with Sheriff Tiraspol. 

The Ghanaian duo played a key role as Sheriff emerged champions for the 21st time.

Both Abalora and Kpozo were in action as Sheriff Tiraspol thumped Milsami 4-0 to be confirmed champions of Moldova.

Moroccan forward Mohammed Amine Talal opened the scoring for Sheriff after 20 minutes before Mouhamed Diop doubled the lead 11 minutes later.

Abdoul Fessal Tapsoba extended the lead at the stroke of half time before Bubacarr Tambedou sealed victory after the break.

Sheriff Tiraspol will represent Moldova in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Meanwhile, Kpozo and Abalora could win the double when they face CSF Salmi in the Moldovan Cup final.

