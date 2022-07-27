Ghanaian duo feature in Sherrif Tiraspol win against Maribor in Champions League qualifiers 

Ghanaian duo Razak Abalorah and Patrick Kpozo featured in the game for Sheriff Tiraspol as they qualified to the third prelimnary round of the UEFA Champions League.

The Moldovan club defeated Maribor 1-0 in the second leg to book a place in the final spot.

Abalorah kept a clean sheet for Sherrif Tiraspol while Patrick Kpozo lasted the entire duration in the game for the Moldovan champions.

Sherrif Tiraspol will face Viktoria Plzeň (Czech Republic) in the third round. T

The match will take place at the Zimbru stadium on August 2-3 before the return leg on August 9.

Sherrif Tiraspol last season competed in the UEFA Champions League where they defeated eventual winners Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Razak Abalorah and defender Patrick Kpozo have all made four appearances for Sherrif.