Ghanaian duo Richard Ofori and Kwame Peprah maintain jersey numbers at Orlando Pirates ahead of new season

Ghanaian duo Kwame Peprah and Richard Ofori have kept their squad numbers ahead of the start of the new season.
The goalkeeper and forward maintained their number 31 and 46 respectively as the Bucs announced their official squad numbers for the 2022/23 campaign.
Meanwhile, few changes were made following the departure of some players and the arrival of new players.
Former skipper Happy Jele’s jersey number 4 will now be worn by Miguel Tim,Nkosinathi Sibisi will take number 5 that while striker Monnapule Saleng takes number 14 that was left by Thulani Hlatshwayo.
Richard Ofori, who has been an important member of Pirates since arrive from Maritzburg, has been named new deputy captain.
Kwame Peprah will spend the new season in South Africa despite interest from clubs abroad.
Here is the full list of jersey numbers below:
2 Thabiso Monyane
3 Thembinkosi Lorch
4 Miguel Timm
5 Nkosinathi Sibisi
6 Ben Motshwari
7 Deon Hotto
8 Siphesihle Ndlovu
11 Fortune Makaringe
12 Collins Makgaka
14 Monnapule Saleng
16 Thabang Monare
17 Evidence Makgopa
18 Kabelo Dlamini
20 Goodman Mosele
23 Innocent Maela
24 Tebogo Tlolane
25 Zakhele Lepasa
26 Bandile Shandu
27 Tapelo Xoki
28 Ntsako Makhubela
29 Paseka Mako
31 Richard Ofori
33 Bienvenu Eva Nga
35 Kopano Thuntsane
37 Terrence Dzvukamanja
40 Siyabonga Mpontshane
45 Vincent Pule
46 Kwame Peprah
49 Olisa Ndah