Ghanaian duo Richard Ofori and Kwame Peprah maintain jersey numbers at Orlando Pirates ahead of new season

Ghanaian duo Kwame Peprah and Richard Ofori have kept their squad numbers ahead of the start of the new season.

The goalkeeper and forward maintained their number 31 and 46 respectively as the Bucs announced their official squad numbers for the 2022/23 campaign.

Meanwhile, few changes were made following the departure of some players and the arrival of new players.

Former skipper Happy Jele’s jersey number 4 will now be worn by Miguel Tim,Nkosinathi Sibisi will take number 5 that while striker Monnapule Saleng takes number 14 that was left by Thulani Hlatshwayo.

Richard Ofori, who has been an important member of Pirates since arrive from Maritzburg, has been named new deputy captain.

Kwame Peprah will spend the new season in South Africa despite interest from clubs abroad.

Here is the full list of jersey numbers below:

2 Thabiso Monyane

3 Thembinkosi Lorch

4 Miguel Timm

5 Nkosinathi Sibisi

6 Ben Motshwari

7 Deon Hotto

8 Siphesihle Ndlovu

11 Fortune Makaringe

12 Collins Makgaka

14 Monnapule Saleng

16 Thabang Monare

17 Evidence Makgopa

18 Kabelo Dlamini

20 Goodman Mosele

23 Innocent Maela

24 Tebogo Tlolane

25 Zakhele Lepasa

26 Bandile Shandu

27 Tapelo Xoki

28 Ntsako Makhubela

29 Paseka Mako

31 Richard Ofori

33 Bienvenu Eva Nga

35 Kopano Thuntsane

37 Terrence Dzvukamanja

40 Siyabonga Mpontshane

45 Vincent Pule

46 Kwame Peprah

49 Olisa Ndah