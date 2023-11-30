Ghanaian duo shines as Ludogorets secure crucial win in Europa Conference League

Ghanaian duo Bernard Tekpetey and Kwadwo Duah showcased their skills on the European stage as they played pivotal roles in Ludogorets' 2-1 victory against FC Spartak Trnava in the Europa Conference League.

They both started for Ludogorets in this crucial Group H match, contributing significantly to their team's success. The game, which initially saw both sides unable to break the deadlock in the first half, intensified in the second period.

In the 74th minute, Tekpetey made a decisive play, providing the assist that allowed Duah to score Ludogorets' opening goal.

Despite FC Spartak Trnava responding with an equaliser from Erik Daniel just four minutes later, Ghanaian youngster Kelvin Ofori played a role in their goal.

In the dying moments of the game, Ludogorets secured the win with a goal from Matías Tissera in the 95th minute. The victory puts Ludogorets in a strong position to advance to the knockout stage of the Europa Conference League.