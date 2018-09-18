Ghanaian duo Tetteh and Kadiri make Russian league Team of The Week

Ghanaian duo of Aziz Tetteh and Kadiri Mohammed have been named in the Russian Premier League team of the week after their impressive displays over the weekend.

The pair produced some outstanding performance as Dynamo Moscow and Arsenal Tula picked important points in the top flight league.

Aziz Tetteh lasted the entire duration of Dynamo Moscow's 1-1 draw with regional rivals Lokomotiv Moscow.

Meanwhile, Kadiri Mohammed played a huge role in Arsenal Tula's 4-0 win over Krylya Sovetov.

Both players were named among the three midfielders that excelled over the weekend in the Russian top-flight.