Ghanaian duo Tetteh, Chibsah get Turkish baptism of fire after hammering against Fenerbahce

Ghanaian duo Aziz Tetteh and Yusif Chibsah were given a baptism of fire on their debuts for Gaziantep FK after they were walloped 5-0 by Fenerbahce in the Turkish Supalig opener on Monday.

First half goals from Victor Moses, Verdat Muriqi and Emre Belozoglu set the winning tone for Fenerbahce at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

Gaziantep coach Marius Sumudica took off Chibsah and brought on Senegal international Souleymane Diarra as they went in search of redemption in the second half.

But the move did not change the dynamics of the game as Nabil Dirar and Ferdi Kardioglu added two more goals for the hosts in the 74th and 88th minute respectively.

Tetteh picked up a booking but lasted full throttle while Patrick Twumasi, who travelled with the team for the match, was left out of the final squad