Ghanaian duo Wakaso, Partey among La Liga players at 2019 AFCON

Ghanaian pair Thomas Partey and Mubarak Wakaso are among players from the La Liga who will play at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt this summer.

Partey, who plays for giants Atletico Madrid as well as Wakaso who features for Deportivo Alaves, are among a host of La Liga stars expected to light the continent's flagship football tournament.

The tournament will parade some of the finest African players from the La Liga including Youssef En-Nesyri (Cd Leganes & Morroco), Moussa Wagué (FC Barcelona & Senegal), kwueze (Villarreal Cf & Nigeria), Kenneth Omeruo (Cd Leganes & Nigeria), Moses Simon (Levante Ud & Nigeria) and Aïssa Mandi (Real Betis & Algeria).

The rest include Karl Toko Ekambi (Villarreal Cf & Cameroon) and Aly Abeid (Ad Alcorcon & Mauritania.

As a regular starter at title-challengers Atlético de Madrid, Partey is one of the poster boys for this summer’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The 25-year-old tends to play a more attacking role for Ghana than he does for Diego Simeone at Atletico.

This will be Mubarak Wakaso’s fourth Africa Cup of Nations and the 28-year-old will be determined to make this one to remember after the disappointments of 2013, 2015 and 2017.

The Alavés midfielder boasts bags of experience and travels to Egypt after an impressive year in LaLiga, which saw Alaves in contention for the European spots for months before finishing a creditable 11th.