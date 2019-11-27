Ghanaian duo win Ethiopian Super Cup with Fasil Kenema FC

Ghanaian duo Gabriel Ahmed and Osei Mawuli have won the Ethiopian Super Cup with Fasil Kenema FC after beating Mekelle 70 Enderta on Tuesday in Addis Ababa.

The midfielder and attacker played full throttle of the game to ensure the Ethiopian Cup winners overcome the league champions with a 1-0 scoreline at the Addis-Abeba stadium to lift the coveted trophy.

The Ethiopian Super Cup is the curtain raiser for every new season. It is always between the Ethiopian Cup winners and the Ethiopia Premier League winners.

The 2019/2020 Ethiopia Premier League season kicks off on the weekend.

Fasil Kenema FC won the Ethiopian Cup for the first ever time last season after beating Hawassa Kenema FC on penalties.

It is also the very first time the Gondar based side have won the Ethiopian Super Cup.