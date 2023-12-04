Ghanaian Ebenezer Annan earns spot in Serbia Superliga Team of the Week

Ghanaian left-back Ebenezer Annan has been recognized for his outstanding performance in Novi Pazar's 2-0 victory over Javor Matis on Friday, earning a spot in the Serbia Superliga team of the week.

Annan, 21, was instrumental in his club's win, providing an assist for teammate Marko Scepovic in the 94th minute to seal the deal.

He also excelled in other aspects of the game, making 49 successful passes from 56 attempts, winning 8 duels, and making three important tackles.

According to the statistical website SofaScore, Annan earned the highest rating of 7.9 in 90 minutes among all outfield players on the pitch.

His impressive display did not go unnoticed, as he was named in the Serbia Superliga team of the week.

Novi Pazar currently sit in fourth place with 26 points after match day 16 in the Serbian Superliga. The team will look to continue their solid form with Annan's contributions on the pitch.