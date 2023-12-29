Ghanaian Ebenezer Annan named best left-back in Serbia Superliga

Ghanaian defender Ebenezer Annan has been named as the best left-back in the first half of the Serbia Superliga by FTBL Serbia.

Annan joined Novi Pazar on loan from Bologna last summer and has consistently performed well in his first season in the Serbian top flight.

At just 21 years old, Annan has already shown great confidence and composure on the ball, particularly when under pressure.

His marauding runs into dangerous areas of the opposition's goal have also caught the eye, leading to two assists in 15 appearances.

Annan's performances have helped Novi Pazar climb to fifth place in the league table, making him one of three players from his club to be named in the best 11 team in the first half of the season. He is also the second Ghanaian player to receive this recognition, alongside fellow countryman Osman Bukari.

This achievement highlights Annan's growing reputation as a promising young defender, and it will be interesting to see how he continues to develop throughout the rest of the season.