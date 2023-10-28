Ghanaian Eddie Nketiah's hat-trick lifts Arsenal in 5-0 rout

Ghanaian Eddie Nketiah displayed his brilliance by netting his first-ever Premier League hat-trick as Arsenal continued their unblemished track record against Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners secured a resounding 5-0 victory over Sheffield United on a Saturday afternoon, with Nketiah, who had recently made his England debut in a friendly against Australia, taking centre stage.

Before the game, the head-to-head record between the two teams stood at Arsenal with three wins, Sheffield United with one win, and one draw.

Nketiah made a significant impact in the match. He opened the scoring with a clever touch after Declan Rice's precise pass exposed Sheffield United's defence.

Nketiah extended Arsenal's lead with a powerful strike into the roof of the net, leaving Paul Heckingbottom's struggling team in a dire situation.

The forward, who has notched up five league goals this season, enjoyed a fantastic afternoon, which he concluded with a stunning long-range shot from 25 yards out.

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) came into play when Oliver Norwood was found to have fouled Fabio Vieira in the area, leading to Vieira's late penalty.

In stoppage time, Takehiro Tomiyasu found the net from a corner after Mohamed Elneny deftly flicked the ball.

Arsenal's triumph propelled them to the second position in the standings, trailing their North London rivals, Tottenham, by just two points.

It's worth noting that Nketiah remains eligible to represent Ghana, as his sole appearance for England came in a friendly. Nonetheless, given his remarkable goal-scoring exploits, it may not be long before Nketiah earns a competitive England debut.