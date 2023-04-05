GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian Elvis Amoh's hat-trick secures victory for Hartford Athletic in US Open Cup

Published on: 05 April 2023
Ghanaian striker Elvis Amoh achieved a hat-trick to lead Hartford Athletic to a commanding home victory in the second round of the US Open Cup on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old netted all three goals to ensure Hartford Athletic eased to a comfortable 3-0 triumph over Lansdowne Yonkers at Trinity Health Stadium.

Former Kotoko forward Amoh opened the scoring for the hosts in the 27th minute, as Hartford Athletic headed into the break with a one-goal advantage.

Amoh then doubled his team's lead from the penalty spot in the 73rd minute.

With just eight minutes remaining, Elvis Amoh completed his hat-trick to secure the victory for his team.

Amoh signed for Hartford Athletic ahead of the 2023 season and has made an immediate impact, scoring four goals since his arrival.

