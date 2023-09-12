Ghanaian Embassy and D.C. United unite for historic Capital City Africa Week Festival

The Ghanaian Embassy in Washington, D.C., in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority, LIQUID SOUL-DC, and D.C. United, is set to unveil details about the inaugural Capital City Africa Week Festival.

The much-anticipated media event, scheduled for Wednesday, September 13, promises to shed light on a spectacular celebration of African culture, commerce, and sport.

At the heart of this festival lies the "Capital City Africa Cup," a groundbreaking football friendly match scheduled for October 14.

The game will feature the illustrious D.C. United, one of Major League Soccer's most decorated clubs, facing off against Ghana's Premier League champions, Medeama SC.

This match is expected to draw football enthusiasts from both sides of the Atlantic and promises to be a momentous occasion for sports fans.

The Capital City Africa Week Festival transcends sports, aiming to showcase the diversity and richness of African culture. Through a series of events encompassing culture, economics, and sports, the festival intends to foster economic engagement, cooperation, and investment in critical sectors, including health, infrastructure, energy, agribusiness, and digital technology.

Distinguished attendees at the upcoming media event include:

Ghanaian Ambassador to the U.S., Hajia Alima Mahama, Mayor Muriel Bowser, D.C. United President of Business Operations Danita Johnson, Events DC President and CEO, Angie M. Gates and Managing Partner of LIQUID SOUL-DC, Paxton Baker.

The Capital City Africa Week Festival promises to be a landmark event, celebrating Africa's vibrancy and offering opportunities for cross-cultural exchange, economic growth, and unity.

This announcement event on September 13 is set to ignite excitement and anticipation for this extraordinary celebration in the heart of Washington, D.C.

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom