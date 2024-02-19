Ghanaian Emile Acquah provides assist as Barrow AFC fall short in 5-3 loss

English-born Ghanaian forward Emile Acquah showcased his skills by contributing an assist for Barrow, but it wasn't sufficient to secure victory.

In an action-packed English League Two clash at the Peninsula Stadium, Barrow FC faced a tough defeat against Salford City with a final scoreline of 5-3.

The game saw both teams exchanging goals, starting with Callum Hendry's powerful strike for Salford City in the 26th minute. Barrow responded just before halftime as Cole Stockton leveled the score with a clinical finish, courtesy of an assist from Emile Acquah.

Barrow took an early second-half lead when Tyrell Warren found the net with a header from a corner, but Salford City quickly equalized through Conor McAleny's precise effort in the 57th minute.

Despite Barrow's efforts, Salford City regained control with two quick goals from Callum Hendry and Matt Smith in the 67th and 77th minutes, respectively. Smith extended Salford's lead further with another goal in the 86th minute.

Barrow managed to pull one back in the dying moments as Stockton scored his second goal, assisted by Sam Foley. However, it wasn't enough to mount a comeback against a resilient Salford City side.

The defeat leaves Barrow FC reflecting on a challenging match, with Emile Acquah's assist standing out as one of the positive highlights despite the overall outcome.