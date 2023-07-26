GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian Emmanuel Boateng praised as Premier League-calibre talent by Elfsborg teammate

Published on: 26 July 2023
Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Boateng has been making waves in the Allsvenskan league with his exceptional performances for Elfsborg.

With the club currently leading the standings in Sweden, Boateng's impact on the team has not gone unnoticed.

Teammate Niklas Hult, who previously played for German side Hannover 96, is full of praise for Boateng's abilities and believes he has what it takes to shine in the Premier League.

After Elfsborg's impressive 4-0 victory over Djurgarden last Saturday, Hult spoke highly of Boateng, stating, "He is good enough for the Premier League now on a good day. He really is magical."

 

Boateng's skills and influence on the field have been evident throughout the season, contributing to Elfsborg's impressive 15-game unbeaten run.

As the club enjoys a four-point lead at the midway stage of the season, Boateng's performances have certainly caught the attention of football fans and scouts alike.

Interest in the Ghanaian is steadily growing, with clubs potentially eyeing a move for him. However, for now, Boateng remains focused on helping Elfsborg maintain their lead in the league.

In their upcoming match against 2nd placed BK Hacken, both Boateng and the team will be aiming to extend their dominance at the top of the table.

With his impressive form and the recognition from his teammates, Boateng's future in football certainly seems bright, and the prospect of seeing him play in the Premier League may not be too far-fetched.

