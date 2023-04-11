Ghanaian Emmanuel Mensah shines for CFR Cluj U19 with goal and assist

Young Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Mensah showcased his talent and goal-scoring prowess for CFR Cluj U19 in an entertaining match against Sepsi Osk in the Romanian youth league.

Mensah scored and provided an assist in the thrilling 4-4 draw.

The match started with Sepsi taking the lead from a penalty, but Mensah quickly equalised for Cluj before the half-time break.

The second half saw both teams display their skills and goal-scoring abilities, with Sepsi regaining the lead and Cluj equalising once again.

Cluj then went on to score two more goals to take the lead, but it was Mensah who provided the assist for the fourth goal, which put them within one goal of Sepsi.

The home side then mounted a comeback and managed to score the equaliser in the dying minutes of the match.

Mensah's impressive performance comes as no surprise, as he has been in fine form for CFR Cluj U19 this season, scoring a total of five goals so far.

He joined Cluj from Young Apostles, and his performances have already caught the attention of football scouts and analysts.

The 18-year-old's talent and potential have led many to believe that he could soon make a breakthrough into the Cluj senior team.