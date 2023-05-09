Ghanaian Ernest Poku's late goal secures draw for Jong AZ Alkmaar

Young Dutch forward of Ghanaian descent Ernest Poku salvaged a point for Jong AZ Alkmaar in their match against TOP Oss on Tuesday.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw after TOP Oss took the lead in the 30th minute with a low cross from Illunga Pata.

Despite dominating the first half, Jong AZ was unable to equalize before the break.

In the second half, with only fifteen minutes left on the clock, Iman Griffith hit the post before substitute Poku scored the equaliser in the 88th minute. The game ended with both teams sharing the points.

Poku is enjoying his best season with Alkmaar, helping them win the UEFA Youth Champions League for the first time.