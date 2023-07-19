Ghanaian Ethan Ampadu eager to shine under at new club Leeds United

Welsh defender of Ghanaian descent, Ethan Kwame Colm Raymond Ampadu, expressed his excitement after completing his move to Leeds United.

The promising youngster finalised his highly-anticipated transfer to the English Championship side on Wednesday, July 19.

The former Chelsea defensive midfielder has inked a four-year contract, bringing his wealth of experience, having played at top-flight clubs across Europe. He also boasts of 40 caps for Wales, featuring at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

In an interview after his unveiling, Ampadu revealed that his decision to join Leeds United was motivated by a conversation he had with manager Daniel Farke.

"I think as a club, the history doesn't have to be sold. Everyone knows how big of a club Leeds United is. Obviously, we are now in the position we are, but we all want more. When I spoke with the boss [Daniel Farke], as soon as I got off the phone call I knew what I wanted, he really impressed me."

Ampadu, who can also play as a centre-back, also highlighted the impact of the manager's feedback on his decision, saying, "He told me what he liked about me and where he thinks I can improve as a player. That all helped me choose Leeds United."