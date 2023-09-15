Ghanaian Ewan Otoo thrilled to win Dunfermline Athletic FC award

Ghanaian defender Ewan Otoo has expressed his delight at being named the Dunfermline Athletic FC Player of the Month for August.

Fans of the club voted for the former Scotland U17 player as the standout performer for the Black and Whites outfit.

Otoo took to social media to share his excitement and gratitude toward the fans who voted for him, saying, "Happy to receive the Dunfermline Athletic FC Player of the Month award. Thanks to all the fans who voted!"

The 21-year-old has made a strong start to the season, netting one goal in four games, and his impressive performances have earned him recognition from Dunfermline fans.

Otoo, who joined the club on a three-year deal from Celtic, will be aiming to continue his fine form and contribute significantly to the team's success in the coming months.