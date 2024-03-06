Ghanaian FA Cup quarter-finals draw set for March 19

The draw for the quarter-finals of the MTN FA Cup is scheduled to take place on March 19, 2024, at the Media Centre of the MTN House.

The event will be broadcast live on Max TV and the GFA's social media platforms.

Eight teams have qualified for the quarter-finals stage, including defending champions Dreams FC, former winners Bechem United FC, Legon Cities FC, Nsoatreman FC, and Karela FC.

The other three teams that made it through to this stage are Skyy FC, Soccer Intellectuals, and Bofoakwa Tano FC.

Representatives from each of the qualified teams will attend the draw, along with members of the FA Cup Committee, GFA officials, and MTN representatives.

The draw will determine the pairings for the quarter-final matches, which will take place on April 2 and 3, 2024.

This year's MTN FA Cup has already seen several exciting matches, and fans are eagerly anticipating the quarter-finals stage.

The competition has reached new heights, with a total of 64 teams participating in the tournament.

The MTN FA Cup is one of the most prestigious football competitions in Ghana, and it continues to grow in popularity every year.

The winner of the tournament will represent the country at next season’s CAF Confederation Cup.