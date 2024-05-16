Ghanaian female referees appointed for FIFA U-17 World Cup qualifier

Four Ghanaian female referees have been appointed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to officiate the FIFA U-17 World Cup qualifier between Uganda and Zambia on Friday, May 17, 2024.

Juliet Appiah, who recently participated in a FIFA Referees Workshop in Saudi Arabia, will serve as the central referee for the match.

Assisting her will be fellow Ghanaians Mary Tei and Patricia Kyeraa as assistant referees, along with Salifu Chisu Barikisu as the fourth official.

The match commissioner for the game will be Ntebogang Tsietsi from Botswana, while Lidya Tafesse Abebe from Ethiopia will act as the referee's assessor.

The qualifier is set to take place at St. Mary’s Stadium in Kampala on the specified date.