Ghanaian female star Mukarama Abdulai bags brace as Apache Ladies secure semi-final berth in NJCAA Championship

Mukarama Abdulai bagged a brace for Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies in their 3-2 win over Snow (Utah) to secure a semi-final berth in the NJCAA Championship.

The Ghanaian female star opened the scoring for her side as they coasted to victory.

The win means Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies are one win away from playing in their fourth straight national soccer championship match.

The Apache Ladies, seeded No. 3, will play in the noon semifinal against host and No. 2 seed Eastern Florida State (16-0-0) on Friday.

The other semifinal will pit No. 1 Monroe (New York) (13-0-0) against No. 11 Lewis & Clark (Illinois) (20-3) at 9 a.m. Friday.

The winners advance to the national championship game that is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday.

Snow tied the game at 2-2 with 11:50 on the clock in the second half but TJC’s Nukarama Abdulai, a 5-8 freshman forward from Tamale, Ghana, scored the go-ahead goal and the eventual game-winner with 9:54 on the scoreboard.

The victory gave the No. 3 seed Apache Ladies the Pool C championship over No. 10 Seminole State of Oklahoma (1-1) and Snow (0-2).

Abdulai scored the first goal of the game for a 1-1 tie and Vicki Adams, a 5-3 freshman from Gyongyos, Hungary, gave TJC a 2-1 lead.

Patricia Estupinan, a sophomore from Spain, had two assists, while Abdulai had an assist.

Sydney Malmstrom, a sophomore from Whitehouse, was in goal for the Apache Ladies.

TJC has won six straight games.

The Apache Ladies have won three national soccer championships — 2009, 2011 and 2017.