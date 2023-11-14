GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian football administrator advocates for dissolution of National Sports Authority

Published on: 14 November 2023
Ghanaian football administrator advocates for dissolution of National Sports Authority
Professor Peter Twumasi

 

Football administrator and former chief of Amidaus Professionals, Baba Gedo, has called for the dissolution of the National Sports Authority (NSA) in Ghana.

Gedo voiced his concerns about the current management of stadiums across the country, highlighting the deteriorating conditions of pitches and overall mismanagement under the NSA's purview.

Expressing his discontent, Gedo passionately in an interview on Happy FM said, "Look at how our stadiums in the country are being managed; look at the current state of our pitches.

"The National Sports Authority should be dissolved, and these stadiums should be given to private individuals to manage.

They have managed these stadiums poorly and play a role in the disastrous nature of our football."

His comments align with the ongoing discourse within the football community regarding the state of sports infrastructure.

Gedo's call for privatization stems from the belief that private entities would bring greater efficiency and higher standards of maintenance to the stadiums.

 

