Ghanaian Football administrator Oluboi Commodore blames e-ticketing for poor stadium attendance 

Great Olympics General Manager Oluboi Commodore has blamed e-ticketing as part of the problem facing low attendance at the various stadia across the country.

There has been low turnouts recorded at some stadia over the weekend in the Ghana Premier League.

Hearts of Oak's game against Tamale City at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Saturday recorded low attendance whilst Asante Kotoko were unable to fetch their usual numbers in the game against Great Olympics on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium

According to Oluboi Commodore, alot of factors is affecting stadium attendance this season including the e-ticketing which was introduced last year.

"Most fans are facing financial difficulties, aside that, most of the results are determined by referees, and recently e-ticketing is also a major factor for the low attendance", Oluboi Commodore said in an interview on Akoma FM.

He added, "The league lacks quality players because most of our players want to leave after a short season, and teams get pressurized should they decide to block player transfers.

"The only way to end this low attendance is for the government to block players exodus by enforcing enacting and enforcing laws on player exodus. Government must pump enough funds into the league to maintain quality".