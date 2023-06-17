Ghanaian footballer Joel Kojo makes debut for Kyrgyzstan following nationality switch

Ghanaian footballer Joel Kojo has made his debut for the Kyrgyzstan national team following his switch of nationality, which was confirmed on Friday. Kojo featured in Kyrgyzstan's 5-1 defeat against Iran in the Asia CAFA Nations Cup.

Earlier on Friday, FIFA approved Kojo's nationality switch after studying his documents and considering the provisions of the FIFA Charter. The football federation provided an official written confirmation that Kojo is eligible to play for Kyrgyzstan.

Since 2017, Kojo has been playing in the Kyrgyz local championship for FK Dordoi Bishkek and FK Alay Osh. He achieved notable success, becoming the champion of the Kyrgyz Republic in 2021 and winning the Country Cup in 2020. Additionally, he lifted the Super Cup of the Kyrgyz Republic in 2018, 2021, and 2022 while representing the two clubs.

The 24-year-old received his first call-up to the Kyrgyz national team's training camp in May, in preparation for the CAFA Nations Cup 2023 international tournament. Kojo is now set to make his international debut for Kyrgyzstan as they face Iran in the CAFA Nations Cup.

Currently playing for Dinamo Samarqand in the Uzbekistan Pro Liga, Kojo has been in impressive form, scoring 8 goals and providing one assist in 9 appearances during the 2023 campaign. He has also found the back of the net once in three appearances in the Uzbekistan Cup.