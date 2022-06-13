Ghanaian footballer Kevin-Prince Boateng marries for third time

Ghanaian footballer Kevin-Prince Boateng has married for the third time, this time to stunning Italian model Valentina Fradegrada.

This comes two years after he divorced his second wife, Melissa Satta. Boateng previously married Jennifer.

Boateng and his fiancée Valentina Fradegrada said yes on Saturday in Radicondoli, Italy - and digitally on the moon.

"They got married," wrote wedding planner Enzo Miccio on Saturday evening on the Instagram Internet platform and posted photos of the newlyweds.

He also published a picture of the digital part of the wedding, because the 35-year-old who plays for Hertha BSC Berlin and the influencer also married in the so-called metaverse – i.e. online – on the moon.

The image featured the couple in 3D on the gray planetary landscape with Earth in the background. Boateng and Fradegrada also posted Miccio's posts on their accounts.

The magazine "Vanity Fair" reported on the real-life wedding from an outdoor ceremony on the hills near the Tuscan city of Siena.

The Metaverse is a world where physical reality merges with augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) in a cyber world. It allows virtual 3D experiences with other participants of the Metaverse.

Important components in this world are also digital currencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, with which, among other things, digital art can be purchased. In the US, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg (38) relies primarily on the Metaverse.

Boateng and Fradegrada wanted to get married where nobody had said yes before - namely on the moon. The illusion was created in 3D technology.

A limited number of fans could also attend, but had to buy so-called NFTs for around 50 US dollars, payable in cryptocurrency, to gain access. Proceeds would go to Fradegrada's Foundation for Families in Need. It is the third marriage for Boateng, who played at several stations in Italy during his career.