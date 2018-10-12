Ghanaian footballer Kwame Bonsu returns to action after serving jail time in Sweden

The Ghanaian footballer, Kwame Bonsu, who was jailed in Sweden for raping his wife returned to action for the first time since his release from incarceration after playing local side Kotoko in their friendly against national team of Ghana.

The 24-year-old was in action for the Porcupine Warriors when they were hammered 3-0 by Black Stars in the hurriedly arranged friendly.

It was his first match after being deported from the European country after serving his sentence following his controversial jailing.

The midfielder is reviving his career after his heart-breaking problems in Sweden where he was initially jailed for two years had his sentence reduced to a year and ten months.

Since he returned home he has been training with Kotoko as coach Charles Akunnor is likely to give him a contract after impressing in the match against the Black Stars.

He did not show any signs of rustiness after being jailed in Sweden for nearly two years.

On his release in the summer of this year, Bonsu returned to Ghana and Kotoko handed him the opportunity to revive his career as he last club was with Gefle in the Swedish top-flight.

An excellent game for the talented player could open more opportunities for him as Kotoko are keen on handing him a contract if he impresses.

The chance of also playing against some of the top stars in the world could wipe away his tears of being jailed for an offence he still denies to have committed.

Information gather before his conviction indicated, a Swedish woman named Maria Magnusson framed up and decided to find a way to grab a final booty from Ghana midfielder Kwame Bonsu.

He first met her in 2014 when he was playing in the southern Swedish city of Mjölby. They married the following year.

A few months after the wedding he signed a transfer to the town of Gävle, located about 300 kilometres away from Mjölby.

The victim said the rape and beatings took place in the couple's apartment during an evening in November 2015 when he had refused to let her out.

Bonsu repeatedly denied the charges, but testimony from his wife's relatives led the court to believe the victim's version of events.