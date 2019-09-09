Ghanaian footballer shot in the legs in South Africa xenophobic attacks

A Ghanaian footballer known as Arthur was shot in both legs by South African Police in xenophobic attacks in the country.

The young footballer, who has been playing in South Africa for two years was shot for committing no crime.

According to the player who is on admission at a hospital, he was shot at Kempton Park for doing nothing wrong.

Arthur was visited by Ghana's ambassador to South Africa, Hon. George Ayisi -Boateng, who was very sad by the ordeal the young player is going through.

According to reports reaching GHANASoccernet.com, investigations are currently on going for the incident that happened at Kempton Park.

Xenophobic attack has been on the rise in South Africa as foreign business owners are reportedly being killed and attacked by South Africans.

Several countries pulled out of international friendlies against the Bafana Bafana.

The attacks in South Africa has seen international condemnation from top celebrities across the continent and beyond.