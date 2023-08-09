Ghanaian footballers advised to stay away from drugs

Former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko defender Mohammed Dramani Kalilu has advised young footballers to do away with drugs in order to succeed.

The 1992 Spanish Summer Olympics bronze medalist emphasised that players who use drugs put their ability to play well for a prolonged length of time in jeopardy.

In a recent interview with Happy FM, Kalilu shared his thoughts on the matter, stating, "If you are an upcoming player and anyone tells you weed and body enhancement drugs will help your football career, it's a lie. It doesn't add anything to your football skills."

The seasoned defender's viewpoint is based on his own wealth of playing-time.

Notably, Kalilu Dramani became well-known in the early 1990s while he was a member of Ghana's Black Starlets Squad.

As a member of the Starlets squad that represented Ghana at the 1989 FIFA U-16 World Championship held in Scotland, he permanently inscribed his name into the annals of football.