GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Ghanaian footballers Partey, Kudus, Kamaldeen and Issahaku attend Stonebwoy's London concert

Published on: 30 October 2023
Ghanaian footballers Partey, Kudus, Kamaldeen and Issahaku attend Stonebwoy's London concert

 

Ghanaian footballers based in the United Kingdom, including Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Fatawu Issahaku, showed their support for their compatriot musician, Stonebwoy, during his concert in London.

The afro-dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, brought his 5th Dimension world tour to the United Kingdom and hosted a successful concert at the Electric Brixton on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

All four footballers were present at the event, with videos and photos on social media showing the footballers enjoying the musical concert. Stonebwoy has a strong relationship with all four players, particularly with Mohammed Kudus, whose admiration for the musician is well-known.

Before the October international break, Stonebwoy showed his support for Kudus by attending West Ham's Premier League match against Newcastle United, during which Kudus scored a superb goal. Kudus openly declared Stonebwoy as his favourite artist.

 

In a Q&A session with West Ham's media, Kudus was asked about his favourite artist, to which he promptly named Stonebwoy and expressed his willingness to listen to the singer's song "Life is a Journey" for the rest of his life. The Ghanaian footballers' support for Stonebwoy showcases the strong bond between the country's music and sports cultures.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more