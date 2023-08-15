Ghanaian footballers shine in London Charity tournament for a worthy cause

Ghanaian footballers in London showcased their skills and compassion as they participated in a charity football tournament organized by Speciallady Awareness, Unite4Africa, and Chibsah Foundation over the weekend. The event took place on Sunday, August 13th, 2023, at the Queen Elizabeth Stadium in Enfield, London, UK.

The tournament not only demonstrated the unifying power of sports but also served as a platform to raise funds and awareness for a noble cause. The brainchild of Elizabeth Amoaa, founder of Speciallady Awareness, and Alexander Gyasi, founder of Unite4Africa, the event aimed to bring the local community and football enthusiasts together while supporting causes close to their hearts.

The event was graced by esteemed football personalities, including Princeton Owusu-Ansah, Tony Ahinful, Joe Hendricks, Yussif Chibsah, Richard Obimpeh, and former Chelsea and England Under 20's player Seth Nana Ofori-Twumasi, among others. The occasion also saw the auction of a signed jersey from Arsenal FC's Thomas Partey, further adding to the charitable contributions.

Collaborating with Enfield Town Football Club, London's Community Kitchen, and Commonwealth Youth Council, the organizers successfully orchestrated a meaningful event that extended beyond the football pitch. Distinguished guests, including representatives from the Ghana High Commission and various organizations, added to the event's significance.

Numerous organizations and their representatives joined the initiative, embracing its inclusivity and community-driven essence. Notable figures such as Saddick Adams, also known as Sports Obama, actively participated in the tournament.

The tournament received enthusiastic participation from Ghanaian football teams in the United Kingdom, engaging in friendly games that celebrated their love for the sport while contributing to the community. Spectators turned out in large numbers to support their favourite teams and contribute to the charitable cause.

The primary objective of the charity football tournament was to raise funds for women's healthcare and youth empowerment in Ghana. The event surpassed its initial fundraising goal due to generous donations from participating teams, spectators, and sponsors. Organizations like Asanteman UK, Wellbeing of Women UK, and Daisybeats ACS, along with sponsors such as PC Care Services, One Africa Technologies Ltd (OA Pay), AfSpire, Strike Ghana, and Bib Homes Foods, played a pivotal role in its success.

This impactful charity football tournament underscored the transformative potential of sports and the collaborative efforts of individuals committed to positive change. It left an indelible mark on both the beneficiaries and participants, embodying the essence of compassion and generosity.