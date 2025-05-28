Ghanaian forward Aaron Opoku bids farewell to Kaiserslautern

After three impactful seasons donning the iconic red jersey of 1. FC Kaiserslautern, Aaron Opoku is set to part ways with the club as his contract comes to an end this summer.

The 26-year-old offensive player, who arrived from Hamburger SV in 2022, leaves Betzenberg having etched his name into the hearts of the Lautern faithful through his hard work, flair, and unwavering commitment on the pitch.

A native of Hamburg, Opoku featured in 61 competitive matches for the Red Devils, including 55 appearances in the 2. Bundesliga and six in the DFB-Pokal.

Throughout his time at the club, he tallied an impressive 17 goal involvements - scoring seven times and assisting ten - highlighting his value as a creative force in the final third.

One of the defining moments of his Kaiserslautern journey was his contribution during the club’s spirited run to the DFB Cup final in the summer of 2024, where they faced Bundesliga heavyweights Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

His ability to take on defenders and create chances made him a fan favourite at the Fritz-Walter-Stadion.

As Opoku embarks on the next chapter of his career, the entire Kaiserslautern community thanked him for his dedication and professionalism.

Polish giants Legia Warsaw have shown interest in landing the German-born Ghanaian on a free transfer this summer window.