Ghanaian forward Aaron Opoku faces backlash after celebrating goal against former club

Hamburger SV fans were left fuming as former player Aaron Opoku celebrated in front of them after scoring the game-winning goal for his current club 1. FC Kaiserslautern in their Bundesliga two clash on Saturday.

Opoku, who had joined Kaiserslautern last summer, came off the bench to replace Julian Niehues and scored a few seconds later to secure a victory against his previous club at the Fritz Walter Stadium.

However, his celebration didn't sit well with the Hamburger SV faithful, who saw the 24-year-old's actions as disrespectful.

"To cheer against his youth club – I would be ashamed," wrote one Hamburger SV fan on social media, as quoted by German website Bild. Another fan added, "Very disrespectful and unsympathetic. Bottom drawer."

Opoku, who had been a player of Hamburger SV since 2011 and spent 11 years rising through the ranks, couldn't hide his joy as he celebrated in front of a total of 49,327 fans, including those of his former club.

Despite the backlash from Hamburger SV supporters, Opoku's goal proved crucial as Kaiserslautern secured a vital three points in their bid for promotion.