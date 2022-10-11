Ghanaian forward Aaron Opoku returns from suspension to face former club

Ghanaian defender Aaron Opoku returned from suspension to make his debut for Kaiserslautern in their 1-1 draw against his former club Hamburg in the German Bundesliga II.

The 23-year-old has been out of action after been suspended for five matches.

Opoku was suspended after kicking an opponent in the stomach in the game between Hamburg and Darmstadt on match day five.

The German-Ghanaian born completed a move to Kaiserslautern on transfer deadline day after the ban.

He has been waiting for his ban to expire and finally returned to face his former side after serving the ban.

Opoku came on as a substitute in the second half to play 15 minutes as Kaiserslautern picked a point against Hamburg in this fixture.