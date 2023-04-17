Ghanaian forward Aaron Opoku scores against former club Hamburger SV

Ghanaian forward Aaron Opoku scored against his former club, Hamburger SV, in the German second tier on Saturday afternoon as FC Kaiserslautern secured a 2-0 victory at the Fritz-Walter-Stadion.

The game started off slowly with little offensive action for long periods in the opening stages. Coach Tim Walter's side struggled against Kaiserslautern's compact defence, and it wasn't until the 44th minute that they had their first good opportunity through Jonas Meffert's substitute Anssi Suhonen, who unfortunately shot the ball over the goal.

After the break, both teams started to act more forcefully. The Die Rothosen tried to take the lead with a low shot from Ben Zolinski in the 54th minute, while HSV also narrowly missed the chance to score in the 57th minute.

In the 71st minute, Terrence Boyd capitalized on a pass from Jean Zimmer and scored the first goal of the game to give Kaiserslautern the lead. Aaron Opoku, a former Hamburger SV player, added the second goal in the 85th minute to secure the victory for his team.

Opoku has scored two goals and provided three assists in 14 games this season.