Ghanaian forward Aaron Opoku's goal seals win for FC Kaiserslautern against Hannover

German-born Ghanaian attacker Aaron Opoku made a significant impact in FC Kaiserslautern's recent match against Hannover 96 in the German Bundesliga 2.

Opoku, though not in the starting lineup, played a crucial role in his team's 3-1 victory at the Fritz-Walter-Stadion. He entered the game in the 58th minute, replacing Julian Niehues, and wasted no time in leaving his mark.

FC Kaiserslautern had attempted two corners in the opening six minutes of the match, but they were unsuccessful due to Hannover's sturdy defence.

However, Hannover 96 managed to take the lead in the 17th minute when Voglsammer outmuscled Boris Tomiak on the right side and set up Havard Nielsen for a successful strike.

The game saw its share of penalties, with Boris Tomiak converting one just before halftime to level the score at 1-1.

However, it was Opoku who stole the spotlight in the 79th minute when he found the back of the net, giving FC Kaiserslautern a 2-1 lead. Tomiak added another penalty late in the match to seal the victory with a final score of 3-1.

The goal was Opoku's first of the season, and he will hope to get more.