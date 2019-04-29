Ghanaian forward Abass Issah eyes a better next season with Mainz 05 after injury return

Striker Abass Issah is hoping for a better 2019/20 season after making a late return from injury at Bundesliga side Mainz O5.

The former Ghana U-17 captain, has had a torrid season in Germany after making the move from Slovenia to the Budesliga.

The 20-year old has since made just a single appearance for the club in the Bundesliga before suffering an injury that has kept him out for over a month.

Despite the tough season faced by the former NK Olimpija player, he remains positive ahead of next season.

"I'm really happy to be back. It always feel great to return from an injury and I am back to help the team," Abass told Kickgh.com

"We have a game to end the season. It was very sad to suffer an injury in the mid of the season at your club but next season will be fireworks"

"I pray to stay out of injuries at Mainz 05 next season.