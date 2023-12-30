Ghanaian forward Abdul-Aziz Yakubu bids farewell to Wuhan Three Towns as loan spell concludes

Ghanaian striker Abdul-Aziz Yakubu has said goodbye to Wuhan Three Towns as his loan tenure with the Chinese Super League club comes to an end.

The prolific forward, who made a significant impact during his stint, is expected to continue in the Super League, but speculations surround his next destination.

Yakubu joined Wuhan Three Towns on loan from Portuguese side Rio Ave in March 2023. In 33 appearances for the club, he showcased his prowess with 19 goals and 3 assists, playing a crucial role in Wuhan Three Towns' conquest of the Chinese Super Cup.

However, uncertainties loom over Yakubu's future as reports indicate that he may not extend his stay with Wuhan Three Towns.

The plot thickened when Rio Ave rejected the player's loan extension request, citing financial difficulties. Wuhan Three Towns had proposed a deal to extend the loan with an obligation to purchase for â‚¬2.5M, but Rio Ave's financial constraints led to the rejection of the extension, leaving Yakubu's immediate playing future uncertain.