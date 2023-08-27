GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian forward Abdul-Aziz Yakubu continues scoring streak with 12th goal of the season

Published on: 27 August 2023
Ghanaian forward Abdul-Aziz Yakubu displayed a brilliant performance while finding himself on the scoresheet again to help Wuhan Three Towns secure another important win in the Chinese Super League.

He scored his side's third goal in their 4-2 victory against Nantong Zhiyun FC in the Chinese Super League, moving them up to fifth on the league table with 39 points from 24 matches.

Yakubu played impressively for the Blue and Whites team, scoring a goal before being replaced by Marcao in the 63rd minute.

David Puclin gave the visitors a 1-0 lead with the game's first goal, but Davidson quickly overturned the result with two goals in the 18th and 32nd minutes.

Before the exciting opening 45 minutes of play were over, Abdul-Aziz Yakubu made it 3-1 for the home team four minutes later.

However, Marcao restored Wuhan Three Towns' two-goal advantage, and they triumphed 4-2 following Puclin second goal for the away side.

In 17 games for the team in the current 2023 Chinese Super League, the 24-year-old Ghanaian attacker has scored 12 goals and is just three goals away from reaching Chinese striker Wu Lei who leads the top scorers' chart.

